Simplex Trading LLC Invests $188,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $264.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.