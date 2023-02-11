Simplex Trading LLC Invests $188,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $264.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30.

