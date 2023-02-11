Simplex Trading LLC Invests $215,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
