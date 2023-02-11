Simplex Trading LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

