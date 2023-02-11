Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

