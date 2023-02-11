Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 261.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 461,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 84.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 824,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 92.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

