Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,443 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Featured Articles

