SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.26 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

