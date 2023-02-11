Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $36.16 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

