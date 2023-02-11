Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,952.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,948 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 105,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,935.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 135,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 129,114 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,234.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,067.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

