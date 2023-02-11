StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in StoneX Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 4.9 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $104.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

