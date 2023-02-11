Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,841 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $822.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.