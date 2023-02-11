Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 42,599 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MannKind were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.16 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

