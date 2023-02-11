Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 474,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

