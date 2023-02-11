Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,672 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.9 %

FF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th.

FF stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.91. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

