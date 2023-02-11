Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 11,015 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 22,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 in the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.