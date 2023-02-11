Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRSP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BRSP opened at $7.35 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $947.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

