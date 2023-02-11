Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 17,330 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

