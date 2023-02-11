Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 25,403 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

TGTX stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

