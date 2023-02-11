Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 25,966 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 756,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

