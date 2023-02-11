Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,838 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 362,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,282 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

