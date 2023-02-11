Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 962 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

