Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 13,407 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 954,597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,987,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 289,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $187,107 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

