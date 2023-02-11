Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 5,420 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $28.08 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cassava Sciences Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Univest Sec reduced their price target on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.