Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

