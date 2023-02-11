Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 924,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 84,789 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.