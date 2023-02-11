Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $96.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

