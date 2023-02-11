Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upwork were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 977.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Upwork Price Performance

Insider Activity at Upwork

UPWK stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.