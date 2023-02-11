Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $224,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

