Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $232,000 Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabre were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Sabre Stock Down 4.5 %

Sabre Company Profile

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.