Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $237,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.