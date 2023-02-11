Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack Price Performance

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.