Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $265,000 Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LKFN stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

