Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

