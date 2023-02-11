Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQRx were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in EQRx by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQRx by 764.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in EQRx by 24.5% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the first quarter valued at $13,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the first quarter valued at $12,131,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. EQRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

