Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $9.33 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

