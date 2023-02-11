Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $225,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

