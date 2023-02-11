Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $226,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 36,806 shares valued at $3,008,246. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUOL opened at $91.61 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

