Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $227,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 428.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 65.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech Profile

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

