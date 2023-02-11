Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $228,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EVO Payments by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.88 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,388,000.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

