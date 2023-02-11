Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $241,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $55,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $55,767.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,840 shares of company stock worth $396,210 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

