Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $257,000 in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,714. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.