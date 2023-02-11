Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $253,000 Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

