Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

uniQure Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.