Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,274 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upstart were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,693 shares of company stock worth $652,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

UPST stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.10 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

