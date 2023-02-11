Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,290 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 635.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 234,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 195,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

