Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 58,065 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Geron were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Geron by 66.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Geron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

