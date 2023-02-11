Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

