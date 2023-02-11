Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 9,530 Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $977.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

