Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,764 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,675,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,358 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

