Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $48.72 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

